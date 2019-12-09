Parking during the holiday season in Buckhannon

Business owners say downtown Buckhannon is always busy with shoppers and visitors, but parking could be an issue especially during the holiday season.

While Buckhannon offers 489 free parking spaces, many of those spaces on Main Street have a time limit. Owners say that some of us don’t know there’s a limit.

"The bad part is there is a lot of people that park longer than 2 hours at a time," said Tateep Unique Boutique Owner Lisa Hulver

Hulver says the limit could give more people the opportunity to park on Main Street. There are other areas in town offering free spaces for more without a 2-hour limit but Hulver says if we do not know of the rule and stay in the time-limited spaces, it makes it harder for others to get around.

"The issue again is lots of times older, handicapped people have a difficult time getting to town from those parking lots," Hulver said.

The "Buckhannon Parking Ordinance" doesn’t allow parking for each vehicle for more than 2 hours. Violations start with a warning to the owner of the car, second offense the owner of the vehicle will receive a warning letter in the mail. Next offense ends with a fine.

Hulver says she appreciates the parking spaces offered in town. She even tells her customers about the timed parking limit.

"Lots of times we will ask people are you parked out on the street, because there is a two hour limit," Hulver said. "That way they're not going to get a ticket."

Hulver hopes the all will be aware of the parking limit to keep the flow of businesses and customers moving.

