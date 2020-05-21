Parking rates in Morgantown to resume June 1

Parking rates in all Morgantown Parking Authority metered spaces, lots and garages will resume on June 1.

The parking authority announced in March free parking until the "Stay-at-Home" Order was lifted by Gov. Jim Justice, according to a news release from the City of Morgantown.

City officials say bagged meters on High Street and Walnut Street will remain free for pickup and delivery for customers shopping or dining downtown. Residential permits and parking garage permits are available.

The Morgantown Parking Authority office will remain closed until further notice, according to city officials. The parking authority offers online payment and permitting on their website.