Partnership launches new brand to help economic growth in Morgantown

Morgantown Area Partnership officials will join other organizations to benefit the businesses in town.

Several organizations combine to introduce a new brand helping improve Morgantown area economic growth.

"Our community is a growing community, a lot of good things taking place," said President and CEO of Morgantown Area Partnership Russell Rogerson.

For the past several months, officials put those organizations together to figure out a plan to help improve the economic growth in the county.

"We now have a logo and a further definition of our brand, some messaging around what the partnership is," Rogerson said. "What we're doing and how were working together with these four organizations."

The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Mon county development authority, Morgantown Area Economic Partnership and Sunny-Side Up are the four teaming up with the partnership.

"Cutting down walls and barriers with other organizations in the community, engaging government, engaging the business community," Rogerson said.

Rogerson believes this initiative will bring the community together to be more innovative.

"A key asset to the community as we continue to grow, taking the community to the next level in economic growth," Rogerson said.

With the partnership, Rogerson hopes it will bring more ideas to help several businesses within the community.

"We love living and working and playing here and we want to make it even better."