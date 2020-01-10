Harrison County man arrested after he had pills and heroin on him during traffic stop, police say

Nutter Fort Police officers arrested a Clarksburg man after they say he pills and heroin on him Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a Volvo SUV for an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker from April 2019.

Police stopped the car at the entrance of Illinois Avenue.

Nutter Fort Police officers, along with Stonewood Police officers observing traffic walked up to the car, according to court documents.

Police say there were three people in the car. They got their information and requested for a K9 to respond.

Police removed the front seat passenger, who was identified as 29-year-old Zachary Cain, because they observed a needle on him.

Cain was asked to empty his pockets to make sure there was nothing else on him, according to the complaint. Cain said he had a package of Xanax pills in his pocket.

Police say they removed a bag containing 49 small orange pills with "B705" on them. They continued to search Cain and found a small square container in Cain's lower pants pocket.

The container had three small round purple pills with "M30" on them, according to police. Cain said the pills were morphine pills.

Police also found 35 small packages that Cain said was heroin in the box. The packages had different designs on them, as well as some white powder and some brown powder.

There were two bundles of the small packages with the same designs on the inside of other bags, according to the complaint. There was some loose packages containing powder inside of the container.

Police say they found a white digital scale located beside the passenger seat of the vehicle where Cain was sitting. They also found $190 in cash in Cain's wallet in the denominations of 20's, 10's and 5's.

A firearm was located in the vehicle's glovebox, police said. The firearm belonged to the driver of the car.

Cain was taken into custody.

Cain has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.