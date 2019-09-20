Patriots release Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday, according to ESPN.

The move comes less than two weeks after he was signed by the team.

Brown was released from the Oakland Raiders during the preseason after numerous off the field issues arose. After he was signed by the Patriots,a civil lawsuit was filed by Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, accusing Brown of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Since then, multiple other allegations have surfaced, including a doctor who accused Brown of "farting in his face." According to the allegations, Brown still owes that doctor more than $11,000.

Brown thanked that Patriots on twitter earlier today.

