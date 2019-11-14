Pedestrian struck, injured in Sabraton hit and run

Police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a car and pedestrian in the Sabraton area Thursday morning.

This happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of High Street and Pleasant Street.

According to 911 officials, the driver of the car originally fled the scene without stopping. Police identified him as Shane Alan Mcie of Anmoore.

Mcie has been arrested and charged with hit and run with injury, failure to render aid and driving without a license and has since been released on bond.

The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Morgantown Police Department.