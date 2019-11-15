Peirpont Vet Tech program holds pet wash: holiday edition

The Veterinary technician chapter at Pierpont Community and Technical College host a pet wash every month, but this month, they’re trying something new.

A part from the usual grooming services that are offered, the chapter is selling holiday bandannas and taking photos of pets for $2 each.

“That's something that we're trying this year to see how people like it,” the president of the chapter, Megan Watson said.

The chapters monthly pet wash usually includes baths, nail trims, ear cleanings and anal gland expressions.

“They get in here, their animals get exposure to things and they get their baths and do well with it to," Watson said.

All of the collected funds will help provide teaching equipment for the students and new supplies for their future pet washes.

Prices for grooming services may vary:

small dog/cat - $15

medium dog - $20

large dog - $25

extra large dog - $30

anal glands - $5

nail trims - $10

Anyone with a furry friend is welcome to attend the pet wash on Nov. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.