Pennsylvania man accused of helping attack a man in August 2018

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly helped attack a man on Aug. 26, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2 a.m., 22-year-old Elijah Gordon, of Washington, Pennsylvania, attacked the victim in the 300 block of Chesnut Street.

Police say Gordon, along with four other men, punched and kicked the victim while he was on the ground. The victim was injured as lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, court documents state.

Police got a warrant for Gordon's arrest. According to the Monongalia Magistrate Court, he was arrested Thursday.

Gordon has been charged with conspiracy.