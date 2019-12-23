Pennsylvania man admits to illegally possessing firearms

A Uniontown, Pennsylvania, man admitted to a firearms charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 41-year-old Charles Lynn pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of firearm. Flynn, a convicted felon, admitted to illegally owning a 12 gauge shotgun, a .308 caliber rifle and a 7mm caliber rifle in Oct. 2018 in Monongalia County.

Lynn faces up to 10 years jail time and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Powell.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting Flynn's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case.

Flynn's case was brought as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.