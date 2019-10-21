Pennsylvania man admits to selling heroin in Harrison County

A Pennsylvania man has admitted to his role in a drug distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 26-year-old Armand Taylor of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin. He admitted to selling heroin in June 2017 in Harrison County.

Taylor faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci M. Cook is prosecuting Taylor's case on behalf of the government.

The case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

