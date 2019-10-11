Pennsylvania woman sentenced to over 6 years for role in heroin distribution

A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to over 6 years in prison on Friday for her role in a heroin distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 30-year-old Jalisa Hawkins of Duquesne, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 77 months in prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and on count of distribution of heroin in proximity of protected location in June.

Hawkins, also known of "Ashley," admitted to distributing heroin, sometimes near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg, from January 2016 to May 2016 in Harrison County and elsewhere, Powell's office says.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci M. Cook prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated Hawkins' case.