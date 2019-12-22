People are feasting their eyes on the movie Feast of the Seven Fishes based in Marion County

A local in Marion County turned his memories into a story that's being shared across the world.

What started as a way to preserve tradition for Robert Tinnell, turned into a book and then a movie.

The storyline focuses on an Italian-American household on Christmas Eve, something that is

referred to as the Feast of Seven Fishes.

"When I was a kid we didn't even call it Feast of Seven Fishes, it was just Christmas Eve," Tinnell said. "I didn't know that everyone didn't do it, I didn't know why we did it, we just did, and it was just the most amazing meal."

That amazing meal consists of usually seven different seafood dishes, a tradition that may happen across the globe, but it has a special tie right here in north central West Virginia, where many Italians migrated in the early 1900's to escape from the conditions of sulfur mining.

"It's just a way for us to kind of preserve a connection with our past and with the really brave people that came here and carved out a nice life. My grandfather dug a lot of coal and I get to be a movie director," he said.

"I mean I think that I should remember him for that if nothing else."

In order to remember, Tinnell shared the traditions that took place in a community with a rich history.

Many locals may recognize the historic ties and locations that are specific to Marion County throughout the film.

"I'm really happy with the film because it's like a time machine," Tinnell said. "Growing up in this area, being in college in this area in the eighties, nobody should've had that much fun. We had so much fun, this place was alive," he said.

"When you watch the movie it really is like here in 1983 and that's a gift."

Tinnell said he is planning on developing a series, but isn't sure what he wants to do just yet.

Until then, The Feast of Seven Fishes is a movie you'll definitely want to feast your eyes on this holiday season.

It's available on your streaming services, online or in store at the Arts and Antiques Marketplace in Fairmont.