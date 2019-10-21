People came together for a kidney walk at Westbrook Middle School

A kidney walk took place at Westbrook Middle School on Sunday. It was the second annual event.

People walked laps around the Westbrook Middle School track for the Kidney Walk (WDTV).

Many people came together to walk or run around the school's track. Those of all ages were in attendance.

The first lap was an honor lap for current patients of kidney disease, patients that have been transplanted, and patients that have passed.

Overall, those walking walked for kidney patients, families, and people at risk.

Participants could sign up to be a kidney donor or learn more about what health facilities offer.

Those who attended also had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets in order to raise money for the cause.

"Anybody I think that kidney disease touches, they're here to kind of represent that group of people," Jeanine Zurbuch, the Clinical Manager at the Elkins Dialysis Unit said.

All proceeds will go to the National Kidney Foundation.