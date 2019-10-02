Residents concerned about homeless people using local church's facilities

"It's out of control," said concerned resident, Tonia Chipps.

Homeless people often found sleeping on the porch of Horizons Church in Salem (Source: Tonia Chipps).

What's marked as a bus stop is also a place where Salem residents say homeless people have been sleeping or hanging out daily.

"I've seen up to 10 or 12 homeless people here hanging out and sleeping on the porch," said City Manager, Ronnie Davis.

On several mornings, Tonia Chipps and her son have sat at the bus stop and have watched people who they say appeared to be acting erratically.

"Even though we were in the vehicle my son was still scared when he saw him over here tweaking out, talking to himself just carrying on," said Chipps.

For the last few months Horizons Church, in Salem, has been a place where the homeless have gravitated toward. Pastor Michael Allen says, contrary to what people are saying on social media, he doesn't allow them to hang out there.

"It is not our intention to provide a dwelling place for people," said Allen.

Some residents said they've seen people showering in the back of the church using their hose and using these lockers.

"That locker provides a safe place for people to put their stuff. They typically do not have a place to store their items," said Allen.

Residents say this is only an enabler to the situation. However, this morning the city, police and Allen met to find a solution.

"We've addressed the issue with the city. We've come up with some creative ways to take care of the homelessness and we are going to put them in place very soon," said Allen.

"I'm up all hours of the night running people off," said Davis.

"It's something that you don't want to see, let alone your children," said Chipps.

"Hopefully we will get the upper hand as they're not allowed to sleep here," said Davis.

The City Manager says they're limited on police right now, but they hope to have an officer around this area in the mornings as kids head off to school.