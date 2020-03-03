Perry Ables Hollow residents face miles of potholes

Residents on Perry Ables Hollow struggle with their road.

The road has had problems since Thomas was an infant.

"I have busted a tire once. You scrape bottom when you hit the holes. When you call them it takes six months for them to replace a tire," said Lesley Thomas.

Neighbors say they have struggled on these roads for decades. Both Perry Ables Hollow and the adjoining Wolfpen Road have decayed to the point that they have trouble getting vital resources.

"The buses don't run anymore and the mail driver, she's banging and booming coming up here," said Connie Carroll.

They began searching for help.

"We have called the DOH. We have called Charleston. I wrote a letter into the Governor, and I have emailed. No response and they just finally responded this morning," said Thomas.

But they were not completely happy with the response.

Lewis County began filling the potholes on March 2nd 20-20 with temporary patch pre-mix said DOT staff in an email to Thomas. They go on to say the road is scheduled to be repaired between July and September. But Carroll says this is not the first time she has heard this.

"They patch a little bit and go home," said Carroll.

5 News reached out the Department of Transportation, but have not heard a response at this time.