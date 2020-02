A person was hit and killed Thursday by a train in an area along U.S. 52, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Naugatuck.

The person was dead on arrival, according to a deputy, who said the victim was struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

Both the sheriff’s department and railroad detectives are investigating the incident.

The person’s name has not been released at this time.