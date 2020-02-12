Pet Helpers: Meet Cleo!

Welcome Little Miss Cleo to the Pet Helpers Family. This little girl is estimated between one and two years old, weighs 13 pounds and is as cute as they come.

Cleo gets along with all the dogs in her foster home. At first she is a little shy, but when she warms up, she becomes very playful.

She is crate trained, doing well on her house training and walks good on a leash.

Cleo has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, on flea treatment and micro chipped.

Her adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered in Morgantown.

If you would like to make Cleo a part of your family and love her for the rest of her life, submit the online application.