Pet Helpers: Amelia

This gorgeous girl is Amelia!

Amelia is approximately 3 years old. Amelia is spayed, up to date on vaccines, dewormed. flea treated and micro chipped.

Amelia is very loving, her tail is always wagging and is happy just having her head on your lap. She does great with all the dogs in her foster home, however, cats are not real fond of her.

Amelia can be rather obsessed with them and stresses them out. She is also crate trained and has done amazing with house training.

Amelia is being fostered in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and her adoption fee is $150.00

