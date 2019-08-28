Pet Helpers: Chester

Chester is looking for his forever home where someone will throw a ball for him to fetch. He absolutely loves it!

He is so goofy and loveable, so you can't help but fall in love!

He is approx 3 years old, weighs around 25 lbs and is such a great guy.

He just wants to be near his person and show you how much he loves you.

Chester would love a home with no other dogs but does get along with the dogs his size and smaller. He was actually found with another beagle, a female who is older and they get along fantastic.

Chester is neutered, up to date on vaccines, flea treated and dewormed and microchipped. A fenced yard would be wonderful but not a deal breaker.

He is crate trained and working hard on housebreaking. His adoption fee is 150.00 and is being fostered in Clarksburg WV.