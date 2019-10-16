Pet Helpers: Earl

Earl is ready to start shopping for that special retirement home.

This handsome gentleman is estimated between 10-12 years old. Being a regal Boston Terrier Senior, he wants to crash on the couch and snuggle closely with his person.

Earl has been neutered, dewormed, is on monthly flea treatment and micro chipped.

He gets along with all the dogs in his foster home. The cats are not his best friends but he has never hurt them.

Earl would do best in a home with a retired person/persons so he can get the attention he deserves. He is house trained, loves to walk on a leash, for for car rides and visit people.

If you think you could love and care for this little man for the rest of his life, submit the online application. Upon receiving your application, it will be forwarded to the foster mom who will call to answer questions.

Earl's adoption fee is $75 and he is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.