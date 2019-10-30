Pet Helpers: Meet Abby

This pretty young lady is Abby. She estimated at about 2 years old.

Abby is a total sweetheart and loves attention, she likes to sleep right beside her humans.

Abby gets along wonderful with the other cats and kittens in her foster home and doesn’t mind the dogs.

She still loves to play like a kitten. Abby was found near the woods at only 5.9 pounds.

She was trying her best to take care of her 5 kittens but when found she barely was producing any milk because of being malnourished.

Abby now is a healthy 7 pound cat and thinks food and treats are the best thing ever.

She has received her vaccinations, tested negative for felv/fiv, has been spayed, flea treated, wormed and microchipped.

Abby is fostered in West Milford WV and her adoption fee is $50. If you would like to make this sweet girl a forever indoor member of your family please fill out an adoption application attached to the right of this article