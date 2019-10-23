Pet Helpers: Meet Apollo

This handsome dude is Apollo! He is a lab mix, around 40 lbs and approximately 11 months old.

Apollo is house trained and getting used to being crated while his foster mom is at work. He is super sweet, playful, gets along with all the big dogs in his foster home and is doing well with the cats.

Apollo is very smart, so if you are willing to take the time he can be taught to do lots of tricks. Going for car rides is one of Apollo's favorite things so he will make a great travel buddy.

His veterinarian appointment has been schedules for next week. He will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, flea treated and vaccinated.

If you feel you can give Apollo a loving home for the rest of his life submit the online application. His adoption fee is $150 and he is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV.