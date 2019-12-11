Pet Helpers: Meet Bailey Ann

Meet Miss Bailey Ann, brand new to the Pet Helpers Family. This playful girl is estimated to be around 4-years-old and less than 10 pounds.

Her foster mom says Bailey would be the perfect family pet. She's good with children and other dogs. Bailey loves to play and snuggle, whether it's rolling around on the carpet, tugging a toy or snuggling in your arms, she is ready and willing.

This little girl just loves, love! She is working on her house training and is doing very well.

Bailey Ann will be fully vetted in the next two weeks, spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, put on flea treatment and micro chipped.

After that all she will need is her forever family. Could that be you? Bailey Ann is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV.

Her adoption fee is $150. To meet this adorable little girl submit the online application.