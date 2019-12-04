Pet Helpers: Meet Buddy!

Buddy a 1-year-old Rat Terrier Mix and is such a great boy!

He loves to play ball outside or inside and does very good on a leash! He loves everyone he comes into contact with. He greets everyone with a wagging tail and wiggling butt!

Buddy is a very energetic dog so he will require a fenced in yard or a very dedicated leash walker. Buddy will go to the door when you ask him if he needs to go outside!

Buddy is scheduled for surgery to be neutered on Dec 5 and will be available soon after.

We are working on the house training but for now we are keeping a belly band on him! His adoption fee is $150.

He will be up to date on his vaccines, neutered, microchipped and be flea and parasite treated before joining his new family.

He is being fostered in Bridgeport WV If your interested in providing a loving forever home for this cuddle bug. Please submit an application by following this link attached to the right of this article.

