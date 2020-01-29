Pet Helpers: Meet Chloe

Meet little Miss Chloe! This adorable little girl is a Chihuahua mix estimated to be just around 1-year-old, perhaps a little younger. She weighs 7 pounds, crate trained and doing very well on her house training.

Miss Chloe is very playful, loves to be on your lap and gets along great with the other smaller dogs in her foster home.

Running, chasing and playing with the other dogs is her favorite pass time. When you can't find her, she will be curled up on any soft place napping. She is scheduled to be spayed Thursday, and will be available for adoption soon.

Miss Chloe's adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered in Fairmont. If you would like to adopt and love this little girl for the rest of her life, submit the online adoption application.