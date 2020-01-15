Pet Helpers: Meet Donnie!

Meet Donnie! He is a sweet, 7-month-old kitten that is full of love.

He has been in his foster home since he was 4 weeks old. He loves his human foster kids (young and older), loves to rub on his foster sibling dog and loves to be held like a baby.

Donnie is current on all vaccines, neutered, micro chipped, and flea treated.

If you believe you can give Donnie his fur ever inside home and a lifetime commitment submit the online application. His adoption fee is $50 and he is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.