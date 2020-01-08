Pet Helpers: Meet Dudley

Try to contain your excitement with this little baby. Meet Dudley. At an estimated 11 weeks, Dudley has had two sets of his puppy vaccines, been dewormed, flea treatment and micro chipped.

Weighing in at 18 pounds, he is full of puppy energy. We believe he is a Shar Pei mix but did not meet his parents. Dudley came from a shelter in Southern WV.

Our vet repaired Dudley's Cherry Eye so he does not have to have that bothering him. He will need to be neutered at six months.

If you would like to make Dudley part of your family submit the online application. His adoption fee is $150 and he is being fostered in Morgantown, WV.