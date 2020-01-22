Pet Helpers: Meet Heidi

Heidi is a 4-year-old miniature pinscher who loves to have all the attention.

She seems to be more drawn to ladies. So ladies if your looking for the perfect cuddle dog this would be the girl for you. Giving lots of kisses and love is Heidi's favorite thing to do.

She is house trained, but will also go potty on puppy pads, which makes it nice when it’s cold and rainy outside.

A fenced in yard would be great, however, she will go on a leash.Heidi has been updated on her vaccines, spayed, microchipped, flea and parasite treated.

Heidi is being fostered in Bridgeport WV and her adoption fee is $150. If your interested in providing a loving forever home for Heidi please submit an application.