Pet Helpers: Meet Jeanie!

Jeanie is back with the Pet Helpers family due to her adoptive mama passing away.

This little angel is a senior girl at 10-years-old and weighs 13 pounds. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, on flea treatment and micro chipped. A trip to get a check up when she came back revealed she is really healthy.

Jeanie is house trained if kept on a schedule but will also use puppy pads. She is working on getting her figure back and is getting more energy with each pound lost.

Playing with toys or her favorite game of playing with you makes her act like a puppy. She gets along with all the dogs and cats in her foster home.

Taking naps on the couch with you is another of her favorite things. If you would like to give this little senior girl a loving home submit the online application. Her adoption fee is $75 and she is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.