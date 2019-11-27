Pet Helpers: Meet Lena

Meet Miss Lena who is the epitome of a pampered pup. Her foster mom suspects Lena must have been royalty in a past life, or it could be the nature of her Pomeranian genes.

This little crown jewel is approximately 12-14 years young, 11lbs, spayed, Heartworm and Lyme negative, vaccinated, on monthly flea medication and micro chipped.

This senior girl does have some arthritis that she takes a daily joint supplement for and is deaf. Lena would fit perfectly in a home that has other dogs for her to look to, to establish a routine.

She absolutely LOVES naps in a comfy bed, waking up for potty breaks, like a true Princess.

Mostly house trained, Lena will use a puppy pad if one is provided. Lena is the kind of pup that will fit in with any lifestyle due to her extremely laid back nature and will provide you with companionship without being extremely needy.

She's a simple gal.... a comfy bed, a stuffy toy to cuddle and a blanket is all she really needs to be content and happy. The only thing she is missing is YOU!

Lena's adoption fee is $75 and she is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV. If you are interested in providing a loving home for this adorable girl, please submit an application attached to the right of this article.