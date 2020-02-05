Pet Helpers: Meet Parker!

Looking for a sweet, shy, laid back little friend? Parker is all that and more. This little guy is a Chihuahua estimated at 6-years-old and weighs approximately 7 pounds.

He gets along well with the other dogs in his foster home but not sure about cats. He does not mind kids at all and enjoys lounging with his foster parent's grandsons. Happy as a Lark is when Parker is laying on the couch next to you or in your lap.

He is neutered, Micro chipped, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed and on a monthly flea treatment. He is leash/harness trained and crate trained and is coming along quite nicely with his potty training.

With his overload of cuteness, looking elsewhere would be fruitless so if you would like to make Parker a member of your family all you need to do is submit the online application. Parker's adoption fee is $150 and is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV