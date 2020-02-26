Pet Helpers: Meet Rosie!

Attention special needs homes. Little Rosie came to Pet Helper's last fall from a breeding environment.

It was soon noticeable that she has very limited vision, she can see lights and shadows.

A few months ago she had a stroke after complications from a reaction to anesthesia during her spay.

She could not walk or move, but Rosie's will to have a new life took charge.

Seeing Rosie walk and bounce around the house, you would never know she had a stroke except for her little head tilt. This does not stop her at all. She loves to play with the cats, cuddle on the couch and play with her foster mom.

Her whole body wiggles with happiness when she hears your voice and knows she gets to play.

Rosie is estimated between 5-7 years old, weighs seven and a half pounds, is puppy pad trained.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, on flea treatment and micro chipped.

Her perfect home will be with a retired household with no children.

Foster mom says she gets along with all the dogs and cats in her foster home.

The adoption fee for Rosie is $150 and she is being fostered in Fairmont, WV. If you have special needs experience and would like to love Rosie for the rest of her life submit the online application.