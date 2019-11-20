Pet Helpers: Meet Scooby!

Scooby Doo where are you? Oh right in his foster home waiting for a wonderful forever home where he will be loved and well taken care of for the rest of his life!

Scooby is estimated between 6 to 8-years-old. He had a dental and lost quite a few teeth. He has been neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, put on monthly flea treatment and micro chipped.

What a sweet happy boy he is with so much personality and is a cuddler. He gets along with most of the dogs in his foster home.

A fenced yard would be best for him and another little dog for a buddy would be perfect. Scooby's adoption fee is $150 and he is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV.

If you want to be that special person to give this sweet cuddly boy his forever home please fill out an application.