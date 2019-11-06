Pet Helpers: Meet Teddy

Teddy is one of four Shih Tzu's that came to Pet Helpers in June.

This handsome Senior Guy lived his life in a crate at a breeders for most of his life. We estimate his age at 14-15 years.

Teddy is neutered, up to date on vaccines, dewormed, and on monthly flea preventative. The cataracts in both his eyes does not stop him from getting around.

The vet did a dental which left Teddy with only four teeth but, he has no problems eating dry dog food.

He is house trained as long as he is taken out on a schedule and he enjoys exploring the yard while outside on or off the leash. Teddy is a laid back guy but loves being loved on.

He gets along with the other small dogs in his foster home.

A quiet home with a retired person would be a perfect home for this cutie.

He is not on any medicines except eye ointment daily for dry eyes.

If you are wanting that special companion to join you in retirement, Teddy would love to meet you.

If you would like to meet this handsome senior guy submit the online application. His adoption fee is $75 and he is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.