Pet Helpers: Meet Willow!

Have you ever wanted a little pocket deer?

Meet Willow. At 5-years-old and weighing in at 5 pounds, she is the picture of a little tiny deer.

She is timid like a deer until she gets to know you. Foster mom said she only took a day to warm up to her.

Willow loves to be on your lap, chest, shoulder, wherever you will let her cuddle. Belly rubs are her favorite and snuggling under a blanket on the couch is where she loves to take a nap.

She gets along with all the little dogs and cats in her foster home.

Willow uses puppy pads and has been working on learning to go outside.

Willow is crate trained however, foster mom says she does not get into anything when left out of her crate.

She is spayed, had a dental, vaccinated, dewormed, flea preventative started and micro chipped.

If you feel you would like to have a little deer to snuggle and love, submit the online application. Her adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.