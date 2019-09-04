Pet Helpers: Milo

Meet Milo, a Yorkshire Terrier.

Milo is a spunky, 9 lb, 11 year old that doesn't act his age.

He is neutered, up to date on all shots, wormed, flea treated, and microchipped. He is working on house training and doing really well as long as he is taken out often.

He loves to go on walks and enjoys treats for being such a good boy.

Milo would do best in a home where his person is home most of the time. A retired person or couple would be perfect for this little guy.

Please know that if his family were still healthy that he would still be with them.

If you would like to make Milo part of your family, you can find our application attached on the right of this article. His adoption fee is 75.00

