Pet Helpers: Stormy

Stormy is a Shih Tzu estimated at 10-11 years old and weighs 9 pounds.

She is spayed, vaccinated, flea treated, dewormed and microchipped.

This sweet little lady loves everyone and gets along with other small dogs in her foster home.

Stormy loves taking bubble baths and that makes it easier for foster mom to give her the medicated baths that she needs twice a week due to a skin condition.

Climbing steps or jumping in the car requires some assistance due to senior age, but since she is so little it is no problem.

Stormy's adoption fee is $75 and she is being fostered in Fairmont.

If you would like to give this little lady a loving home for the rest of her life submit the online application.