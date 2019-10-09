Pet Helpers: Rico

Little Rico here...Rico Suave, that is! Rico a handsome 5-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix and weighs 8 pounds. Of course he's neutered, up to date on all his vaccines, microchipped, had a dental and is on monthly flea preventive.

He tested Lyme positive when his Pet Helpers foster mom first took him to the doggie doctor, but he's taken all of his meds and he feels good. He's a happy, snuggly, sweet fella. His favorite place to sleep is under the covers with his human.

The cats in his foster home like to clean his ears and eyes, but he doesn't mind (silly cats). He does really well with the other dogs here, too, but you have to introduce him to the big ones cause they're kind of intimidating...then they're best buds and run and play together.

He likes kids as long as they respect me (foster mom has a 5-year-old grandboy that he really like hanging out with, he thinks Rico's adorable).

Rico is housetrained and crate trained, but he just hang out on the couch sleeping with his sock monkey when no one is home so he doesn't really have to be crated.

There you have it folks, Rico Suave, ready for his forever family to realize he's waiting patiently to awe them with his handsome self. I'm fostered in Fairmont, WV. His adoption fee is only $150.00.

