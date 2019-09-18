Pet Helpers: Rosie

Welcome Rosie. She is a Shih Tzu, 8lbs and is estimated to be 3-5 years old.

Rosie will need a home that has experience with special needs dogs because she is blind, no children under 12 years old and a fenced in yard. Being vision impaired does not stop her in the least; she is full of spunk.

Rosie is not fond of cats, maybe because the ones in her foster home are three times bigger than her. She is getting along with all the small dogs in her foster home.

Her foster mom says she is very good with puppy pads and working on going outside to potty. Her spay is scheduled and she will be fully vaccinated, flea treated and micro chipped.

If you feel you are that special home for Rosie submit the online application. Pet Helpers will be accepting applications until October 1.

Once received your application will be forwarded to the foster mom. She will review the apps and contact people. Rosie is being fostered in Fairmont, WV and her adoption fee is $225.