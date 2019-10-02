Pet Helpers: The A litter

Happy Halloween from the Absolutely Adorable A litter. Meet Akayla, Ashton, Athena, Ashlyn and Aubrey.

These little ones were all bottle fed from the age of 6 says old and struggled to survive.

These little miracle babies are now 10 weeks old and are thriving. They are very affectionate and love attention.

The A babies are very playful and love the big dog and other cats in their foster home. They have received their first kitten vaccine, been wormed, flea treated and tested negative for felv/fiv.

They will also be microchipped before joining their new family or families.

These little ones are adoptable to an indoor home where they will be allowed to keep their nails.

They are fostered in West Milford WV and their adoption fee is $50. To be the lucky person to get to bring one, two, three, four or all five to be an addition to your family please fill out an application