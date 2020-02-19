Pet Helpers: The Fabulous Five!

Meet the Fabulous Five! Kami, Kolton, Kanga, Katie and Keaton will steal your heart with all of their cuteness. These little babies will be 10-weeks-old this Friday.

Pictured from left to right are Kami (f), Kolton (m), Kanga (f), Katie (f) and Keaton (m). (Courtesy: Pet Helpers)

They have received their first set of kitten vaccines, been dewormed, flea treated and micro chipped.

They are using a littler box. The Fab Five appear to be very healthy. They play, play and play some more.

If you would like to make one of these little cuties a part of your family for the rest of their lives, submit the online application.

Their adoption fee is $50 and are being fostered in West Milford.