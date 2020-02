Puppies are joining the 'pawty' and creating their own version of the Super Bowl.

Pet Works teamed up with the Marion County Humane Society to host the Puppy Bowl, a fair game between 'team ruff' and 'team fluff.'

Four puppies and two cats were brought from Marion County to participate and were available to adopt on the spot.

Pet owners were also invited to bring their own furry friend and participate in the bowl.