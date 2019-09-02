Petition started to change WVU intersection traffic lights

The Petition was created a week ago and states that something has to be done about the intersection lights between Patteson Drive and Morrill Way.

According to its maker, the crosswalk signs signal for people to cross while the traffic light is still green.

Supporters that have given their e-signature have also left comments saying that they have a huge concern for the students and residents using the intersection.

Comments include: "I agree! All cars STOP til pedestrians cross!!!!", "My daughter and her husband live there. Don't want a phone call ever that one of them got hit by a car there. It could save lives!", and "Make Morgantown safer".

WVU grad student, Mary Kefferstan says she is always nervous since she has to take the intersections crosswalk everyday to get to class.

She also says many off campus students regularly use the crosswalk since they park at the church across the street.

""This church right here lets students park for free, which people really like, but I think that contributes to the problem of people crossing here, and for me I still need to use it and it still needs to be safe whenever people need to use it".

An official who work for the city of Morgantown said pedestrian safety became a concern after the death of Leah Berhanu, who was struck and killed at the intersection last year.

Flowers still remain tied to the crosswalk sign in her memory.

The official also said that Patteson Drive is owned by the Division of Highways and not much can be done without their consent.

WDTV contacted the DOH and Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization, but did not receive a response.

For Kefferstan however, she hopes the University will take this seriously and make improvements to ensure everyone's safety.

The petition currently has 87 signatures.

A link to the petition can be found in the "related links section, below this story on mobile and to the right on desktop".