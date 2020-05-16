Pharmacy feeds customers affected by COVID-19

A pharmacist in Scranton gave customers a little something extra Saturday.

Valley Care Pharmacy on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton offered free lunches to customers Saturday afternoon.

After getting their prescriptions filled, customers were asked to pick up the meals drive-through style.

Each bagged lunch included a sandwich, snacks, and fruit.

"Everyone is in this together, we're a small business and we wanted to support everyone else out there and just let everyone know that we're in this together," said Karen Spataro, Pharmacist.

Valley Care Pharmacy had 100 lunches to give out today in Scranton.

