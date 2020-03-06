Philadelphia man arrested after troopers find 3 pounds of drugs at crash scene

A Philadelphia man was arrested after troopers say they found 3 pounds of drugs and a large amount of cash at a crash scene along Interstate 68 eastbound.

Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash at mile marker 19 Thursday, according to a news release.

Troopers seized two pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Razeek Carwheel, 38, was arrested on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of a controlled substance.

Carwheel is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.