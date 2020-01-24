Philippi filming submission video for HGTV's "Home Town Takeover"

The City of Philippi has been gathering footage to submit a video for HGTV's "Home Town Takeover."

According to the City of Philippi's Facebook page, volunteers have been out filming the town.

The City is asking citizens to meet up with the volunteers at the Courthouse Jan. 29 at 11:45 a.m. to show their love for Philippi, according to the post.

"Bring along anyone you know who’s available, with a sign to hold up showcasing what YOU love about Philippi," the post says. "Whether it’s the Covered Bridge, Civil War history, Lurch or even just living close to friends and family."

"Home Town Takeover" is an upcoming series on HGTV. According to HGTV, the show will be hosted by Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series "Home Town."