The Philippi Police Department announced a special retirement today.

The department's K9 Troll will hang up the leash in 2020.

Troll's work at the department has lead to hundred of arrests, led police to major drug dealers, and is credited in helping almost completely eliminating major drug dealing in the downtown area.

Pat Jones and staff at Delta Cooling made a generous donation towards a new K9 for the department.

We wish Troll a happy and well deserved retirement.