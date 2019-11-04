UPDATE: Missing Barbour County man found safe

UPDATE 11/04/19 @ 5:36 p.m.

A missing Barbour County man has been found.

According to Barbour County 911 officials, 38-year-old Joshua Boylen was found safe Monday.

According to the Philippi Police Department's Facebook page, Boylen went missing Friday afternoon.

The Philippi Police Department is looking for a missing man.

According to the Philippi Police Department's Facebook page, 38-year-old Joshua Boylen was last seen wearing a red champion sweatshirt and blue jeans at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Police say he is 6-feet-tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has blue eyes.

Boylen may be driving a 2001 grey Buick Century, the post says. The car has slight rear damage.

Anyone who knows Boylen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philippi Police Department at 304-457-3700 ext.224 or the Barbour County Communication Center at 304-457-5167.