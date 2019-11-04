UPDATE: Missing Barbour County man found safe

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV)-- UPDATE 11/04/19 @ 5:36 p.m.
A missing Barbour County man has been found.
According to Barbour County 911 officials, 38-year-old Joshua Boylen was found safe Monday.
According to the Philippi Police Department's Facebook page, Boylen went missing Friday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Philippi Police Department is looking for a missing man.
According to the Philippi Police Department's Facebook page, 38-year-old Joshua Boylen was last seen wearing a red champion sweatshirt and blue jeans at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
Police say he is 6-feet-tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has blue eyes.
Boylen may be driving a 2001 grey Buick Century, the post says. The car has slight rear damage.
Anyone who knows Boylen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philippi Police Department at 304-457-3700 ext.224 or the Barbour County Communication Center at 304-457-5167.