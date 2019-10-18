Philippi Police warning residents about people stealing checks out of mailboxes

The Philippi Police Department is warning residents about people stealing checks out of mailboxes.

According to the department's Facebook page, they have has two cases in the last 24 hours where a person, or group of people stealing checks out of home mailboxes.

The post says the subject, or subjects are using a method to ease the pay to and amount sections. The subject leaves the signatures, then use the check for large purchases.

The subject, or subjects took the mail out of the boxes that were supposed to be picked up by the carrier, the post said.

Police are advising residents to consider taking any mail that has financial materials directly to the post office until the subject, or subjects are caught.