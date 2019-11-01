City officials held a ceremony celebrating the city of Philippi and its success.

Philippi celebrates 175 years as a city.

Guest speakers including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito who spoke at the ceremony about how much progress the town has made.

"I've been a life-long resident of Philippi and I've seen the changes, the growth," said Mayor Phil Bowers. "We've seen an increase in some of our jobs here and it's just a community effort to make the city what it used to be."

Officials say they can't wait to see what is in store for Philippi in the future.